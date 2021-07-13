As the tax year has ended, we’re now carrying out the current year income finalisation assessments for the academic year 2020 to 2021. This page is for parents and partners who are unable to provide the evidence we've asked for.
If you haven’t received a notification about finalising the current year income assessment and/or are unsure of how to do this
We have attempted to email parents and partners of students asking them to confirm their financial information and provide evidence to finalise the current year income assessment. This email also provided information on how to do this. If you did not receive this email, follow the steps below to find out how.
- Download and save the Financial Information Confirmation form. Complete the form and then digitally upload it via your online account by clicking the ‘Upload evidence’ button located on the first page you see when you log in.
- Return this form along with your tax year 2020 to 2021 financial evidence. The form explains what financial evidence you can provide.
- You don’t need to sign the form if you’re uploading it through your online account. However, ifyou choose to upload the form through someone else’s account, the form should be fully signed and dated in ink or we cannot accept it.
If you cannot upload your form, you should return it with clear photocopies of your evidence to:
Student Finance England
PO Box 210
Darlington
DL1 9HJ
When you’ll hear from us
When we receive your form and evidence, whether it’s through the digital upload or by post, you’ll get an email to confirm we’ve received this. It can take 4 to 6 weeks to process, but we’ll contact the student by email or post as soon as we’ve processed it, notifying them of the outcome. They can also monitor their online account for updates.
It’s important that you provide this information as if we’re unable to finalise the assessment, your child or partner’s student finance will be reduced and they will be asked to pay some of it back.
If you’re self-assessed or self-employed and cannot provide evidence requested
If you haven’t submitted your tax return for tax year 2020 to 2021 and you’re unable to do so until later in the year, you can defer the finalisation of your current year income.
You’ll still need to complete the form we’ve sent you and confirm your up-to-date estimates. You can tell us that you haven’t submitted your tax return yet in section 5 of the form.
We’ll then contact you the following February to ask you to send your evidence.
If you have zero income to declare
You still need to return the Financial Information Confirmation form and include a note declaring your zero income.
Once we receive your form, we’ll send you a letter along with a form to clarify the households financial situation with details of any non-taxable income received. We’ll also ask for evidence to confirm how you supported yourself through the financial year.
If a sponsor is deceased after a current year income assessment has been awarded
If a sponsor passes away after the student is awarded a current year income assessment, in the academic years where the current year income figures are being used we’ll need to prorate the income of the deceased sponsor.
We’ll need to the deceased sponsor’s death certificate and financial evidence to finalise the current year income assessment. If the student has more than one sponsor, you’ll need to provide financial evidence for the deceased sponsor.
If you’re unable to provide this evidence then we would prorate the deceased sponsor’s estimated current year income figures.
If the student is returning to their studies in academic year 2021 to 2022 and your income has dropped by 15% or more
You can complete another Current Year Income assessment form for academic year 2021 to 2022. The process will be the same as before. You’ll need to tell us what your estimated income will be for the tax year 2021 to 2022 and at the end of the tax year, complete the Financial Information Confirmation form and send your financial evidence when we request this.
You can download and complete the Current Year Income assessment form then upload it via your online account.
Download CYI - current year income assessment form 202 to 2022 (PDF, 77KB.Published 26 April 2021
Last updated 13 July 2021 + show all updates
Added information about the current year income finalisation process for tax year 2020 to 2021.
First published.