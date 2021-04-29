 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Academies publish bibliometric analysis of shale gas research

Details
Hits: 155
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The Royal Society and Royal Academy of Engineering have published a bibliometric analysis of the quantity of global shale gas research published between 2009 and 2018. The analysis is designed to aid academics, industrialists and governments who are interested in the extent of shale gas research.

Bibliometric Assessment of Global Shale Gas Research 2009 – 2018, provides a quantitative analysis of published studies and highlights trends in shale gas research on different topics and in different global regions. The analysis was conducted by Elsevier Analytical Services.

Professor Hywel Thomas CBE FREng FRS FLSW, Chair of the steering group who oversaw the project, said:

“Negotiating all the research in any field can be difficult and so our work should be a useful guide for those wanting to look at the scientific study of shale gas.”

The analysis shows that between 2009 and 2018 research into shale gas increased dramatically and was relative highly cited, although the rate of growth slowed between 2014 to 2018, compared to between 2009 and 2013. It also found that the field-weighted citation impact, while remaining above the average for all fields, had reduced in the latter period.

The analysis looks at five broad areas of research: resource estimation; fracturing fluid, composition, treatment, storage, and disposal; methane leakage and groundwater contamination; seismic monitoring; and public perception and governance.

Notes for Editors:

1. In 2012, the Royal Society and Royal Academy of Engineering published a joint report on shale gas exploitation - Shale gas extraction in the UK: a review of hydraulic fracturing.

2.The Royal Academy of Engineering is harnessing the power of engineering to build a sustainable society and an inclusive economy that works for everyone. In collaboration with our Fellows and partners, we’re growing talent and developing skills for the future, driving innovation and building global partnerships, and influencing policy and engaging the public. Together we’re working to tackle the greatest challenges of our age.

3.The Royal Society is a Fellowship of many of the world’s most distinguished scientists drawn from all areas of science, engineering, and medicine. The Society’s fundamental purpose, as it has been since its foundation in 1660, is to recognise, promote, and support excellence in science and to encourage the development and use of science for the benefit of humanity.

Inspecting initial teacher education: leaflet for providers
Resources
This leaflet outlines what Ofsted will look at during an inspection of
Ian Bauckham CBEâ€™s speech to the Confederation of School Trusts annual conference
Resources
Ian Bauckham CBEâ€™s speech to the Confederation of School Trusts annu
The Department for Education (DfE)'s Get Help with Technology programme
Resources
DfE supported disadvantaged children and young people by procuring tec

You may also be interested in these articles:

The Institute talks...about the EQA transition
Resources
You can listen and subscribe to The Institute talks podcast on Amazon
Perceptions of qualifications in England: wave 19
Resources
The results of Ofqual's annual survey on perceptions of AS, A levels,
School Meals in Northern Ireland 2020/21
Resources
The purpose of this statistical bulletin is to provide results of the
Ofsted publishes science research review – the first in a series of subject reviews
Resources
Ofsted has today published the first review in a new series looking at
Level 2 and 3 attainment by young people aged 19 in 2020
Resources
Information on the attainment of young people aged 19 in 2020, based o
Research review series: science
Resources
A review by Ofsted of research into factors that influence the quality
PervasID wins Queen’s Award for Enterprise for Innovation 2021
Resources
Battery-free tracking pioneer PervasID, a company founded by Royal Ac
News story: Perceptions of qualifications in England: wave 19
Resources
The results of Ofqual's annual survey on perceptions of AS, A levels,
Official Statistics: Perceptions of A levels, GCSEs and other qualifications: wave 19
Resources
Results of an annual survey of heads of schools, teachers, general pub
Inspecting initial teacher education: leaflet for providers
Resources
This leaflet outlines what Ofsted will look at during an inspection of
Ian Bauckham CBE’s speech to the Confederation of School Trusts annual conference
Resources
Ian Bauckham CBE’s speech to the Confederation of School Trusts annu
The Department for Education (DfE)'s Get Help with Technology programme
Resources
DfE supported disadvantaged children and young people by procuring tec

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 6 hours

Designated Safeguarding Lead Training (Zoom Conferencing)

A provider’s Designated Safeguarding Lead (DSL) plays a critical role in its approach to safeguarding its learners, training its staff, providing...

  • Tuesday, 17 August 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 6 hours

Designated Safeguarding Lead Training (Zoom Conferencing)

A provider’s Designated Safeguarding Lead (DSL) plays a critical role in its approach to safeguarding its learners, training its staff, providing...

  • Tuesday, 27 July 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 6 hours

RoATP Masterclass (Face-to-face Delivery)

At this RoATP Masterclass, our focus will be on preparing your organisation to make a fully compliant RoATP submission. Each Workshop will be...

  • Friday, 11 June 2021 10:00 AM
  • Wolverhampton Solvendis

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5644)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page