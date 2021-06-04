Business and technical specification for local authorities and software suppliers to prepare for the alternative provision census 2022.

Documents

Alternative provision census 2022: technical specification

PDF, 484KB, 33 pages

Alternative provision census 2022: validation rules

ODS, 25.6KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Alternative provision census 2022: validation rules

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 203KB

Details

This is technical information about submitting data for the alternative provision census 2022.

It’s for:

  • suppliers of software for school and local authority management information systems (MIS)
  • local authority users of MIS software

The specification describes:

  • what data local authorities should supply
  • how to structure the data in XML

Software suppliers should use the list of validation rules so that local authorities can validate the data they submit.

You should also read the common basic data set (CBDS). This defines common data items that schools use in MIS software and that we use in our data collections.

Published 7 May 2021
Last updated 4 June 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added "alternative provision census 2022: validation rules".

  2. First published.

    Market research executive
    Resources
    KSBsKnowledgeK1: The role research plays in the business process, such
    State-funded schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 March 2022
    Resources
    Provisional data for the period January to March 2022 and revised data
    Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 28 February 2022
    Resources
    Data covers the period 1 September 2021 to 28 February 2022These stati