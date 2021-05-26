 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Bachem celebrates the hire of its 1000th employee at the Bubendorf site

Details
Hits: 97
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@BachemGroup have officially welcomed their 1,000th employee at the Bubendorf site, the location of Bachem’s company headquarters. Bachem, a Swiss technology company active in the fields of chemistry, biochemistry and pharmaceuticals operates internationally with headquarters in Switzerland and locations in Europe, the US and Asia now employs more than 1,550 individuals across the globe.

Lab technician R&D Laksiya Kanagaratnam marked this company milestone on her first day at Bachem, and was warmly welcomed by Thomas Meier (Bachem AG CEO), Anatol Luther (Director R&D) and Raphael Liffert (Group Leader R&D). 

Bachem, who strives to attract, retain, and develop highly motivated, well-qualified individuals has experienced rapid growth in its employment figures over the last three years. In 2020 alone, Bachem created 272 new jobs worldwide, 201 of these in Switzerland. The company has been expanding to house even more production and research facilities, laying the foundation for continued future growth in peptides and oligonucleotides.

The hiring of our 1000th employee is a huge achievement for the company. It is especially noteworthy as the company will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year. Back in 1971 the company was founded by Peter Grogg, and now Bachem has reached the 1000 employee milestone at one of its global locations. 

Thomas Meier, CEO of Bachem AG, commented:

“I am thrilled to be able to celebrate this important milestone in Bachem’s growth. Our passionate and dedicated employees are integral to our efforts to expand Bachem’s market leadership in peptides and assume a leading position in oligonucleotides. I wish Laksiya a great start into Team Bachem and a successful career within the company.”

Just like Laksiya, many young talented individuals start or continue their career journey at Bachem.  As of April this year, more than 80 open positions were listed on Bachem’s career website, providing plenty of opportunities for professionals looking to be a part of an innovative, diverse and fast-growing company.

Bachem’s unique company culture is characterized by a spirit of partnership, both within the company and with other stakeholders. Openness and a pronounced team spirit are at the forefront. Bachem are enthusiastic about technology and constant innovation and at the same time.

How ESFA maintains oversight of Independent Training Providers (ITPs)
Resources
Guidance for ITPs explaining how the Education and Skills Funding Agen
Taking Teaching Further programme
Resources
How further education providers can apply. ContentsAbout TTFWho can a
ESFA Update: 26 May 2021
Resources
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A

You may also be interested in these articles:

Disability Confident employer scheme
Resources
Information about employing disabled people and how the Disability Con
Renew your Disability Confident status
Resources
Guidance about how to renew your Disability Confident status. Contents
Research: GCSE, AS and A level: Autumn and November 2020 exam series
Resources
Main trends related to entries, certificates, requests for modified pa
Official Statistics: Appeals for GCSE, AS, A level and Project: 2019 to 2020 academic year
Resources
Statistics on the number of appeals against results for GCSEs, AS and
Ofsted publishes research review on mathematics education
Resources
Ofsted has published the third in a series of reviews into different s
Research review series: mathematics
Resources
A review of research into factors that influence the quality of mathem
Accessing your personal learning record
Resources
Information for learners and parents about their personal learning rec
GCSE, AS and A level: Autumn and November 2020 exam series
Resources
Main trends related to entries, certificates, requests for modified pa
Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak: 23 March 2020 to 20 May 2021
Resources
Attendance in education settings since Monday 23 March 2020 and early
How ESFA maintains oversight of Independent Training Providers (ITPs)
Resources
Guidance for ITPs explaining how the Education and Skills Funding Agen
Taking Teaching Further programme
Resources
How further education providers can apply. ContentsAbout TTFWho can a
ESFA Update: 26 May 2021
Resources
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5724)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page