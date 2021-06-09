Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers

Documents

ESFA Update further education: 9 June 2021

HTML

ESFA Update academies: 9 June 2021

HTML

ESFA Update local authorities: 9 June 2021

HTML

Resources
Resources
Resources
Details

Items for further education

ArticleTitle
Actionnew subcontractor declaration window open, final collection for 2020 to 2021 including nil returns
Action16 to 19 Bursary Fund applications and assessment processes
Reminderyear-end forecast funding claim for 2020 to 2021 – window open
Informationdigital capabilities for standard versions are coming soon
Informationcategories for qualifications to be included in the qualification achievement rates
InformationFE mentoring framework and guides
InformationQuality Alliance guidance to support returning apprentices
Informationend-point assessment methods animation

Items for academies

ArticleTitle
Remindergrant assurance
Remindercoronavirus (COVID-19) no recourse to public funds: free school meals additional pupil premium claim form
Action16 to 19 Bursary Fund applications and assessment processes
Informationrecruiting teachers from overseas under the new immigration system 
Informationsupport Overseas Teachers

Items for local authorities

ArticleTitle
Remindercoronavirus (COVID-19) no recourse to public funds: free school meals additional pupil premium claim form
Reminderyear-end forecast funding claim for 2020 to 2021 – window open
Action16 to 19 Bursary Fund applications and assessment processes
Informationspecial free school funding adjustments published
Informationschool resource management user group
Informationrecruiting teachers from overseas under the new immigration system 
Informationsupport Overseas Teachers
Published 9 June 2021