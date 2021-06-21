Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

Prohibition order: Mrs Sarah Brown

PDF, 260KB, 26 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mrs Sarah Brown

Teacher reference number: 0653110

Teacher’s date of birth: 24 December 1970

Location teacher worked: Scunthorpe, East Midlands

Date of professional conduct panel: 28 May 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mrs Sarah Brown, formerly employed in insert Scunthorpe, East Midlands.

Teacher misconduct

Information about regulating the teaching profession and the process for dealing with serious teacher misconduct.

