National School Breakfast Programme to support children in disadvantaged areas over next two years

National School Breakfast Programme

Thousands of children in disadvantaged areas in England will be offered nutritious breakfasts in the next two academic years, to better support their attainment, wellbeing and readiness to learn.

A healthy breakfast can help children and young people with their concentration and behaviour. Today (Friday 9 July), Family Action has been confirmed by the Department for Education as the delivery partner for the National School Breakfast Programme – building on the Government’s commitment to level up children’s outcomes across England.

Backed by up to £24 million of government investment, Family Action will source and deliver breakfast food products to schools from September, and through the programme support up to 2,500 schools between 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Children and Families Minister Vicky Ford said:

The National School Breakfast Programme is a fantastic scheme, helping some of the most disadvantaged children across the country kick start their day with a good, healthy meal, which can be so important in helping their concentration and behaviour during the school day.

Family Action will lead this delivery in schools, backed by our £24 million investment, meaning hundreds of thousands of children can benefit from breakfast clubs over the next two years – I encourage all eligible schools to sign up.

David Holmes CBE, Chief Executive of Family Action said:

We are delighted to be delivering the new National School Breakfast Programme having delivered the previous NSBP since 2018. This is great news for hundreds of thousands of children across the country who will have access to a free healthy school breakfast without barrier or stigma. We know this gives children the very best chance to learn from the start of their school day.

The National School Breakfast Programme continues the government’s commitment to levelling up outcomes for young people with their education and getting them back on track as they recover from the pandemic, particularly in disadvantaged areas. This includes through the 12 Opportunity Areas, which will be targeted by the National School Breakfast Programme as they improve social mobility through education.

Thousands of children will also continue to benefit from the Holiday Activities and Food programme, expanded nationally this year with a £220 million investment, which will continue this summer in every local authority across England free for children eligible for free school meals.

Twynham School
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission objection decision about Twynham
Asbestos management assurance process (AMAP) user guide
Resources
Guidance to help schools and responsible bodies use the AMAP portal to
The reading framework: teaching the foundations of literacy
Resources
Guidance for schools to meet existing expectations for teaching early

Schools will be able to access guidance published today, which will support them with the delivery of breakfast clubs as well as setting out eligibility and how to sign up.

Published 9 July 2021