Skills Bootcamps offer free, flexible courses of up to 16 weeks. Details of the courses and locations available to eligible adults including how to apply.

This list provides:

  • locations where Skills Bootcamps are available
  • the skills each Skills Bootcamp covers
  • links to find out more information and apply to join a Skills Bootcamp
Published 15 July 2021