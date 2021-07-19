Operational guidance for planning the local implementation of the funding system for the 2022 to 2023 financial year.

Documents

Schools operational guide: 2022 to 2023

PDF, 1.15MB, 80 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Schools revenue funding operational guide: 2022 to 2023

Local authorities and schools forums should use this guidance to plan the local implementation of the funding system for the 2022 to 2023 financial year.

Guidance: TQ Malpractice: guide to the data submission process
Resources
Guide to the submission process.DocumentsTQ Malpractice: guide to the
Guidance: TQ Appeals: guide to the data submission process
Resources
Guide to the submission process.DocumentsTQ Appeals: guide to the data
Appeals: guide to the data submission process
Resources
Guide to the data submission process.DocumentsAppeals: guide to the da

Published 19 July 2021