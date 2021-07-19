Summary

We're seeking views on the approach to prioritising schools for future places in the School Rebuilding Programme.

This consultation is being held on another website.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

The Prime Minister announced the School Rebuilding Programme (SRP) in June 2020 to carry out major rebuilding and refurbishment projects at schools and sixth form colleges in England over the next decade.

The goal of the programme is to identify and carry out projects at the schools most in need of major rebuilding or refurbishment. We have already announced the first 100 schools.

We are consulting on the approach to prioritising schools for future places in the programme.

Guidance: TQ Malpractice: guide to the data submission process
Resources
Guide to the submission process.DocumentsTQ Malpractice: guide to the
Guidance: TQ Appeals: guide to the data submission process
Resources
Guide to the submission process.DocumentsTQ Appeals: guide to the data
Appeals: guide to the data submission process
Resources
Guide to the data submission process.DocumentsAppeals: guide to the da

Published 19 July 2021