This statistical release provides national projections for the number of pupils in schools by type of school and age group.

National pupil projections: trends in pupil numbers - July 2021

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/national-pupil-projections

Actual and projected figures for the pupil population for most school types within England. The release also sets out overall actual and projected figures by age group.

Published 22 July 2021