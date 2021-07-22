A summary of the teachers' pension scheme's annual accounts for England and Wales, for the 2020 to 2021 financial year.

Teachers' pension scheme: annual accounts 2020 to 2021

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2759-7PDF, 1.07MB, 80 pages

The annual accounts of the scheme show:

  • the financial position of the teachers’ pension scheme at the end of the financial year
  • the income and expenditure during the year
Published 22 July 2021