Higher education provider estates management data UK: 2019 to 2020

Environmental information for UK higher education providers from the estates management record - updated for the academic year 2019 to 2020.

The Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) publishes environmental information about higher education (HE) providers, which is collected as part of the estates management record.

Published tables include information on providers’:

  • grounds and buildings
  • water and energy usage
  • waste management
  • transport
  • other environmental measurements

Earlier data and analysis about HE providers is available on the HESA website.

Published 19 August 2021