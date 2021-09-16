 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Kick Off in Business – business start-up and self employment online courses

Details
Hits: 123
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A free, fully funded, one week online programme to help you start a business or become self-employment in England.

Who it’s for

The programme is not available in the following regions: Greater London, West Midlands, Cambridge and Peterborough, Bristol and Bath, Tyne and Wear, Tees Valley, Bristol and Bath, South and West Yorkshire and Liverpool City Region.

What you can get

The course is designed to help you start a business or become self employed.

Topics covered include:

  • Grants and loans
  • Tax and expenses
  • Business planning
  • Creating your offer
  • Selling your products or services

Find out more on the Kick Off in Business website Published 24 April 2018

Stained glass craftsperson
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: Basic health and safety requirements associated withi
The impact of living costs on the returns to higher education
Resources
Analysis of the estimated impact of living costs on the earnings retur
Higher education, geographical mobility and early-career earnings
Resources
Higher education, geographical mobility and early-career earningsAnaly

You may also be interested in these articles:

Interdisciplinary APEX Awards: 2021 recipients announced and 2022 round now open
Resources
Eight researchers and their collaborators have been awarded funding i
Partnership between education and business
Resources
Strong links between education and business in Warrington has been pra
Special feature: GAD's work with universities
Resources
The Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) has been working closely w
ESFA Update: 15 September 2021
Resources
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A
Contacting the learning records service (LRS) for help
Resources
How to contact the learning records service (LRS) for help, support, o
GAD’s work with universities
Resources
The special feature details the work of the Government Actuary’s Dep
National Statistics: Vocational and other qualifications quarterly: April to June 2021
Resources
Statistics on vocational and other qualifications (excluding GCSEs, AS
Business and industry challenges in filling vacancies
Resources
Analysis of UK businesses' ability to fill job vacancies across differ
World’s first academic 5G research centre named UK’s best university-industry partnership
Resources
The Royal Academy of Engineering and WMG at the University of Warwick
Stained glass craftsperson
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: Basic health and safety requirements associated withi
The impact of living costs on the returns to higher education
Resources
Analysis of the estimated impact of living costs on the earnings retur
Higher education, geographical mobility and early-career earnings
Resources
Higher education, geographical mobility and early-career earningsAnaly

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Cathy Pearson🦓💙
Cathy Pearson🦓💙 had a status update on Twitter 3 hours 24 minutes ago

@drjanaway I'm just so glad you can be there for that patient: they are lucky to have you. Sending cyber coffee and good biscuits!
View Original Tweet

AELP Webinar Team - updated event, Recognising and supporting learners who are at risk of, or affected by sexual violence, harassment and peer on peer abuse 16 hours 59 minutes ago
AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 17 hours

Recognising and supporting learners who are at risk of, or...

Overview This webinar is intended to explain the nature of harm and abuse caused to learners who may be at risk of, or have experienced sexual...

  • Wednesday, 06 October 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6077)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page