The government is firmly committed to GCSE, AS and A level exams going ahead in England in academic year 2021 to 2022, with adaptations to take account of the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the education of the students due to sit those exams. This document, which has been prepared jointly by the Department for Education and Ofqual, sets out the plans that are in place to support the taking of exams even if further disruption to education occurs, and invites your views on proposed contingency arrangements for awarding Teacher Assessed Grades (TAGs), in the unlikely event that exams are not able to go ahead as planned. The proposals cover GCSEs, AS, A levels, Project qualifications, and the Advanced Extension Award (AEA) in mathematics.

Contingency arrangements: GCSE, AS, A level, Project and AEA

Contingency arrangements: GCSE, AS, A level, Project and AEA

Published 30 September 2021