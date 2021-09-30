Independent evaluation conducted by Amion Consulting assessing the impact made by six regions operating Local Digital Skills Partnerships.

Evaluation of the Local Digital Skills Partnerships

This report confirms the Local Digital Skills Partnership model is agile, and is working effectively in all of the six regions they operate. Based on this, DCMS will consider the key findings, and look to build on this early success and expand the model to other parts of the country.

Published 30 September 2021