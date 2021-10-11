Where to find a list of publicly-funded further education (FE) colleges in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Documents

Publicly-funded further education (FE) colleges

https://www.aoc.co.uk/about-colleges/research-and-stats/key-further-education-statistics

Details

An up to date list of publicly-funded FE colleges is available on the Association of Colleges website.

The website’s information is sourced by the:

2022 key stage 1: assessment and reporting arrangements (ARA)
Resources
Statutory guidance for assessing and reporting the national curriculum
Father and daughter sentenced for running illegal school
Resources
A headteacher and her father were today (11 October) sentenced for run
Over Â£300 million to attract and develop world-class teachers and leaders
Resources
New trainee teachers can get bursaries of up to Â£24,000 and existing

Published 11 October 2021