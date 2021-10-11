How data related to grading in summer 2017 to 2020 will be used for a data-sharing project and the safeguards in place.

Applies to England

The GRADE (GRading and Admissions Data for England) data sharing project is a joint initiative by the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual), the Department for Education (DfE) and the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS).

Our main objective is to provide accredited external researchers, and analysts within our Organisations (Ofqual, DfE, UCAS), with access to data concerning examinations and admissions to conduct research on educational and assessment systems in England and learn lessons from 2020 summer awarding arrangements. Analysis of this dataset has also the potential to provide valuable insight into the assessment of regulated qualifications and to be used as evidence to guide arrangements for awarding qualifications and university admissions policy and practice in England.

The data will be shared with accredited researchers through the Office of National Statistics Secure Research Service and a number of controls have been put in place to protect the confidentiality and security of your data.

