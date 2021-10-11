Statutory guidance for assessing and reporting the national curriculum at key stage 1 (KS1) in the 2021 to 2022 academic year.

2022 key stage 1 assessment and reporting arrangements

This guidance is for schools, local authorities and governing bodies responsible for end of KS1 assessment and the phonics screening check.

The arrangements apply to maintained schools, maintained special schools, academies, free schools, Ministry of Defence (MoD) schools and participating independent schools with pupils in KS1.

Published 11 October 2021