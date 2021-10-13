Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Applies to England

Documents

Prohibition order: Dr Paul Dean

PDF, 187KB, 12 pages

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Dr Paul Dean

Teacher reference number: 7841612

Teacher’s date of birth: 13 August 1953

Location teacher worked: oxford, south east England

Date of professional conduct panel: 4 October 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Dr Paul Dean, formerly employed in Oxford, south east England.

Teacher misconduct

Ground Floor, South
Cheylesmore House
5 Quinton Road
Coventry
CV1 2WT

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone 020 7593 5393

Information about regulating the teaching profession and the process for dealing with serious teacher misconduct.

Prevent duty self-assessment tool: further education
Resources
Self-assessment tool to assist colleges and providers in the further e
Toolkit: Apprenticeships that work for all
Resources
Use our new toolkit to design apprenticeship programmes that will have
Widening participation in higher education: 2021
Resources
Annual statistics on young people's participation in higher education,

Published 13 October 2021