Self-assessment tool to assist colleges and providers in the further education and skills (FE) sector in England to review their Prevent responsibilities.

Documents

How to use the Prevent duty self-assessment tool for further education

Prevent duty self-assessment tool for FE

This self-assessment tool helps providers to understand how well embedded their policies and practices are, and to encourage a cycle of continuous review and improvement.

The tool has been designed to assist the FE sector to review their Prevent related responsibilities in line with:

The tool should be used in conjunction with:

Further support for using the tool is available through the Department for Education’s (DfE) Regional HE/FE Prevent Coordinator network who are able to provide strategic and detailed operational level guidance to providers.

Published 14 October 2021