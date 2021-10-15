Guidance for training providers: what you need to know to meet the SIA's rules on first aid training.

Documents

First aid training requirement for door supervisors and security guards

HTML

Details

Read ‘First aid training requirement for door supervisors and security guards’ to find out what you must check if you offer the training required for a door supervisor or security guard licence. This document also explains what you must do if you want to offer first aid training yourself.

Published 5 March 2021
Last updated 15 October 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated section 3.2 ('Reasonable adjustments') to include a link to guidance published on the First Aid Awarding Organisation Forum's website.

  2. First published.

