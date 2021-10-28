Allocations and conditions of grant for schools and local authorities for the teachers' pay grant for 2021 to 2022.

Applies to England

Documents

Teachers' pay grant conditions of grant for local authorities: October 2021 payments

HTML

Teachers' pay grant September 2021 to March 2022 allocations: data sources

HTML

Teachers' pay grant allocations April 2021 to August 2021

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.32MB

Teachers' pay grant April to August 2021 allocations: data sources

HTML

Teachers' pay grant conditions of grant for local authorities: April 2021 payments

HTML

Details

The teachers’ pay grant (TPG) provides funding for schools to support teachers’ pay awards.

Local authorities must follow the terms and conditions set out in the conditions of grant.

Allocations

The grant covering the 2021 to 2022 financial year is paid in 2 instalments, the first of which is paid in April and covers April 2021 to August 2021. The second payment covers September 2021 to March 2022.

Use the allocations tables to see how much funding each institution receives, and a local authority summary.

We’ve added details of the data sources used to calculate these allocations.

Further information

We’ve published detail of the rates and high level methodology for TPG.

You can also view the teachers’ pay grant allocations for September 2020 to March 2021.

Published 28 April 2021
Last updated 28 October 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated to include teachers' pay grant conditions of grant for local authorities October 2021 payments and September 2021 to March 2022 allocations data sources

  2. First published.

