Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Applies to England

Documents

No order made: Mrs Pat Stalker

PDF, 229KB, 18 pages

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themselves. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mrs Pat Stalker

Location teacher worked: Suffolk, east England

Date of professional conduct panel: 4 October 2021 to 15 October 2021

Outcome type: no order made

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mrs Pat Stalker, formerly employed in Suffolk east England.

Contact:1635]

College Collaboration Fund (CCF) insight report
Resources
Insights from projects working collaboratively to address shared impro
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Andrew Prestoe
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Ap
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Howard Lay
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Ap

Published 5 November 2021