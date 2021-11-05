Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

No order made: Mr Howard Lay

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themselves. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Howard Lay

Location teacher worked: Suffolk, east England

Date of professional conduct panel: insert dates of hearing 4 October 2021to 15 October 2021

Outcome type: no order made

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Howard Lay, formerly employed in Suffolk, east England.

Teacher misconduct

