Two thirds of UK education workers want employers to support them on the commute

According to a nationally-representative survey into 2,000 UK workers, conducted by corporate transport technology specialist Kura, nearly 60% of education workers across the UK hold real concerns around the commute post-Covid. There is a strong cry for help with commute from employees, particularly among younger workers.

The research findings revealed that supporting employees on their commute is crucial to enhancing an employer’s brand and attracting new top talent, with over two thirds (63%) of education workers saying they would be more inclined to work for a prospective employer if they offered support with the commute.

Support is defined by employees as investment in technology to minimize daily journey times across multiple travel modes, flexible working hours to reduce stress levels for those with long commutes or financial support in the form of rail season ticket loans or provision of shared transport to compensate for travelling in the peak. This is particularly prevalent in London, the South East, North West and Yorkshire.

Despite this, the commute is not seen as a priority for the vast majority of businesses, with just 16.4% of UK companies expressing desire to monitor, assist or financially support employees on their commute to work going forward. However, this figure rises to 30% in the capital, in which more than two million Londoners live in areas that exceed air pollution limits.

Senior management hold most concerns around the impact of the commute and are keen to support employees by offering alternative transport methods to single-occupancy cars, but not knowing how to turn these plans into action is holding businesses back.

With commuting accounting for 25% of the UK’s total transport carbon emissions, it is becoming increasingly apparent that employers play an essential role in decarbonising the commute for their employees.

Godfrey Ryan, CEO of Kura, comments: “Employers’ green strategy and credentials are becoming increasingly important for prospective employees, as younger generations in particular are committed to work that promises environmental sustainability.

“The findings from the report show that employees believe that their employers should be taking greater responsibility for ensuring they can travel to and from work safely. Socially and sustainably-responsible organisations should therefore now be seriously considering investing in this area, as evidence for their employees’ preferences and wellbeing.

“In a hybrid working world, a top-tier employer brand will not be based upon expensive offices or a laid back culture, but on their capacity and willingness to support employees where it truly matters most to them, and the daily commute, as an employee safety, health and financial pain point for far too long, will be at the forefront of this.”

For more information on Kura and the research findings from the ”Commuting to 2025” report please visit

Research methodology: The research findings are drawn from a nationally-representative survey into 2,000 members of the British public, 231 of which work in the education industry. The survey was conducted in May 2021.

Is your Commute Worth the Pain? The True Cost of Getting to Work

28 Aug 2019: For UK workers, commuting time has increased by 18 hours compared to a decade ago, according to the TUC. A study by Totaljobs shows the average worker is set to spend a whopping £135,000 on their commute by the time they retire.

Following these findings, Instant Offices investigates which cities around the world are the best and worst for commuting and whether a rise in flexible and remote working can finally tip the balance for UK workers. According to the Department for Transport, London by far has the longest commute with the average worker spending 46 minutes per trip or a roundtrip of 92 minutes each day from the workplace. With so much time spent simply travelling to and from work – around 400 days for the average person – it’s no surprise that the topic of how to reduce commuting time is so popular. One study by Focus considered various factors, including journey times and cost of travel cards, to rank the best and worst cities for commuting in the world. Unsurprisingly, London tops the list, with Miami USA a close second. BEST CITIES FOR COMMUTING WORST CITIES FOR COMMUTING Nice, France London, UK Cuenca, Ecuador Miami, USA Bilbao, Spain Cali, Columbia Toulouse, France Brasilia, Brazil Catania, Italy Toronto, Canada Nice in France took the top spot as the best city for commuting. Travel cards in Nice cost more than four times less than they do in London, and average travel time is around 22 minutes a trip, or just 44 minutes each day compared to over 80 for London. Regionally, Leicester, Bristol and Edinburgh topped the rankings as the easiest commutes in the UK, with London, Birmingham and Manchester coming in last. There is a large body of research into the negative impact of long commuting times on employee physical and mental health. One report by the Royal Society for Public Health shows the following: More than half of commuters say travel increases stress levels.

Two in five commuters say it decreases the amount of time they are physically active.

Over one-third of commuters sleep less. In addition to the impact on mental wellbeing, excessively long commutes over a long period can also reduce employee happiness and negatively impact health due to lower physical activity. Research from Forest Holidays also reveals office workers spend as much as 75% of the waking hours sitting down. There is also a loss of productivity to consider among talent. If one employee given up to two hours of their day back, ten hours of potential productivity could be released back into the workplace each week, which equates to a potential 40 hours a month. Lucinda Pullinger, Global Head of HR at The Instant Group commented, “To cut down on stress as well as commuting times and costs, more companies in the UK are introducing flexible and remote working options for employees. An increase in co-working and flexible office space, access to new technology and faster internet speeds have also changed the way we work, and by 2020, a predicted report by HSO shows 50% of the UK workforce will be working remotely."