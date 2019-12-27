Newbury College student designs winning bespoke Christmas card for the Mayor’s office

A special delivery from the Mayor

On Tuesday 10 December, the Mayor of Newbury, Cllr Elizabeth O’Keeffe and Town Councillor, Cllr Olivia Lewis visited Newbury College to hand-deliver a Christmas card. This special delivery was in recognition of Higher National Diploma in Art and Design (Graphic Design) student, Sarah Kelsey, whose design was selected by the Mayor and her party as the official Mayor’s Christmas card.

The Mayor had contacted the College to set the challenge for students to create a bespoke Christmas card for the Mayor’s office that would reflect the spirit of Christmas in Newbury.

The Mayor Cllr Elizabeth O’Keeffe commented,

“I wished to give local talent and in particular young people an opportunity to design the official card. Having seen the high standard of work at a college exhibition I was aware of the wealth of students talent. I was delighted by the quality of the cards that were submitted. I would like to thank all those who participated.”

The winning designer, Sarah Kelsey, is in her final year of the HND in Art and Design (Graphic Design). She joined the College to gain the qualifications she needed for a change in career, having previously worked as an accountant.

Principal, Iain Wolloff, said,

“We are delighted to support Newbury Town Council. It is fabulous to see that the talents of our students are recognised within the wider community and for them to have the experience of applying them in a real-world setting.”

