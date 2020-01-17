 
DFRobot to showcase Internet of Things-enabled ‘Smart Garden’ at Bett 2020

DFRobot, a world-leading #STEM education solution provider is boosting engagement with STEM with the help of their micro:bit-designed ‘smart garden’ at #Bett2020

Embracing the power and versatility of micro:bit throughout its range of STEM resources, DFRobot is blending ‘smart garden’ design with Internet of Things (IoT) technology to show students and teachers how to monitor and instruct intelligent systems by combining the knowledge and skills from block coding, programming, science and nature in one powerful and engaging lesson.

Using the Maqueen Plus and Maqueen Mechanics – AI enabled robotics kits - visitors will have the chance to see how the products work in an exciting ‘Intelligent Transportation’ display. This will demonstrate the varied and dynamic functions of Maqueen products – from being able to recognise tags and acting like miniature mechanical beetles.

This cross-curricular approach is becoming increasingly important with blended learning and practical applications forecast to take centre stage in edtech in 2020. Consequently, demonstrating the flexibility of applications for products like micro:bit is becoming a priority for teachers and school leaders.

At the forefront of robotics, programming and coding edtech, DFRobot is also hosting a series of three-part workshops at Bett. During these workshops, attendees will learn about: the artificial intelligence driven HuskyLens camera, the graphical programming Maqueen robot and how this can be used with HuskyLens to gain unique insight into the opportunities that can emerge from robotics and AI when used in tandem, and finally, a hands-on session during which participants are invited to join in a live coding exercise.

Ricky Ye, Chief Executive Officer at DRobot, said:

“We are incredibly excited about our offering this year at Bett – from innovative products and creative displays to exciting workshops, the event is going to be packed full of engaging learning experiences. Our products are designed to excite young people about science, technology, engineering and maths and we believe our dynamic and innovative products do just that, offering students an early and interactive introduction into coding, programming and AI.

“The workshops will be particularly insightful, and we are looking forward to sharing our ideas and helping teachers and schools enhance their STEM opportunities.”

Pop by Stand SA43 to speak with Edward or any of the DFRobot team, who will be happy to provide a personal demonstration of any of the exciting products in their robotics suite and advise on which resources would be the best fit for your school.

Symud Ymlaen i Addysg Bellach a thu hwnt
Sector News
Maeâ€™r cyn-fyfyriwr Technoleg Peirianneg Joe Snelling wedi symud ymla
Advancing into Further Education and beyond
Sector News
Former Engineering Technology student Joe Snelling has successfully pr
Higher Education Statistics
Sector News
Todayâ€™s Education in the Media looks at the publication of annual s

