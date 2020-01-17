 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Consultation on implementing savings to teaching grant budget

Details
Hits: 361
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Today (17 Jan) the OfS has issued a consultation to seek views on how it should implement necessary savings in recurrent funding for academic years (August to July) 2019-20 and 2020-21.

This follows guidance received from the Secretary of State for Education which announced a reduction to recurrent teaching grant in financial year (April to March) 2020-21 of £58 million. The reduction affects the funding the OfS has available for distribution to higher education providers in both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years.

Within the £58 million reduction in recurrent funding, there are areas where additional provision is needed – primarily to reflect increases in intakes to pre-registration medical degrees and courses in nursing, midwifery, and allied health professions. This brings the underlying cut to approximately £70 million (5 per cent) in cash terms. However, this sits alongside an increase in capital funding of £50 million.

In determining our approach to making savings, the OfS will consider its own strategic priorities and have regard to the Secretary of State’s guidance letter.

Approximately £26 million of the reduction in recurrent funding is attributable to the four month period, from April to July 2020, that falls within the 2019-20 academic year. The OfS has already allocated the large majority of funding for academic year 2019-20 and proposes to avoid as far as possible having to reduce grants already announced. Instead, the OfS plans to secure the savings required in 2019-20 from as yet unallocated funds and by deferring some activities into academic year 2020-21.

We propose to implement savings for academic year 2020-21 across broadly all elements of OfS recurrent grants to providers. However, we propose not to make a cash reduction to the targeted allocation for specialist institutions – this allocation is a relatively small proportion (3 per cent) of our total recurrent grant, but evidence shows that those in receipt are heavily reliant on it. In addition, reductions to budgets for high-cost subject funding will be less than for other budgets, to take account of additional student numbers in medicine and health disciplines.

In summary, our proposed approach to achieving the savings of around £70 million in academic year 2020-21 is therefore:

  • To reduce funding for national facilities and regulatory initiatives as far as possible, including reducing challenge competition funding. Expected saving: £15 million to £20 million.
  • To maintain funding already committed for the final year of the National Collaborative Outreach Programme (NCOP) at existing levels, but to recover funding from partnerships if they underspend. Expected saving: £0.
  • To make additional budget provision within recurrent funding for providers in a small number of high-cost and high-priority areas – to reflect additional students on pre-registration courses in medicine, nursing, midwifery and allied health professions. Expected cost: £9 million to £12 million.
  • To maintain the current level of funding for the specialist institution targeted allocation. Expected saving: £0.
  • To make all other elements of recurrent grant for providers subject to a broadly uniform reduction, which we expect to be around 6 per cent. In practice, we expect the overall reduction to the high-cost subject funding budget to be around 3 per cent, because of provision we will make for the additional student numbers in medicine and health disciplines. Expected saving: £59 million to £67 million.

The OfS invites responses to the consultation by Monday 17 February 2020. For further information and details of how to respond, please see the full consultation document.

Find out more about the consultation

Advertisement

Symud Ymlaen i Addysg Bellach a thu hwnt
Sector News
Maeâ€™r cyn-fyfyriwr Technoleg Peirianneg Joe Snelling wedi symud ymla
Advancing into Further Education and beyond
Sector News
Former Engineering Technology student Joe Snelling has successfully pr
Higher Education Statistics
Sector News
Todayâ€™s Education in the Media looks at the publication of annual s

You may also be interested in these articles:

UK Businesses; How to prepare for #Brexit
Sector News
DeVono Cresa, the UK’s leading occupier-only consultancy firm, has a
DFRobot to showcase Internet of Things-enabled ‘Smart Garden’ at Bett 2020
Sector News
DFRobot, a world-leading #STEM education solution provider is boosting
“INSIDE OUT DAY” A NEW INITIATIVE FOR CHILDREN’S MENTAL HEALTH WEEK
Sector News
Inside Out Day calls for children and adults alike to wear an item of
Edinburgh College signs new Heritage partnership agreement aimed at enhancing students’ learning opportunities
Sector News
@EdinburghColl signs partnership agreement with The Battle of Prestonp
Symud Ymlaen i Addysg Bellach a thu hwnt
Sector News
Mae’r cyn-fyfyriwr Technoleg Peirianneg Joe Snelling wedi symud ymla
Advancing into Further Education and beyond
Sector News
Former Engineering Technology student Joe Snelling has successfully pr
Higher Education Statistics
Sector News
Today’s Education in the Media looks at the publication of annual s
South Eastern Regional College Science Students Scoop Three BT Young Scientist Awards
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is celebrating the success of th
Final year university places for Uxbridge College & Harrow College Graduates
Sector News
Students who have joined university degrees in the final year thanks t
Cardiff and Vale College student Will beats the competition to win Ford Panel Apprentice of the Year
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College student William Davies has been awarded the t
Plastic pollution - How can #STEM education help?
Sector News
The British International Education Association (BIEA) brought togethe
Leicester College student selected for Wordskills #SquadUK at international apprenticeship final
Sector News
@WorldSkillsUK - Bridie Kilby to represent UK at #Shanghai2021 ‘Skil

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event yesterday

Designated Safeguarding Lead Training

A provider’s Designated Safeguarding Lead (DSL) plays a critical role in its approach to safeguarding its learners, training its staff, providing...

  • Wednesday, 22 April 2020 10:00 AM
  • Wolverhampton, Solvendis Client Centre
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event yesterday

Effective Governance in Post-16 Training

Over the course of the last few years, ineffective governance has been one of the most commonly occurring Ofsted criticisms of providers deemed to...

  • Thursday, 26 March 2020 10:00 AM
  • Leeds, Radisson Blu Hotel
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event yesterday

Learning and Skills Teacher (Level 5 Apprenticeship)

The Solvendis specialist adviser team are pleased to be able to offer an effective response to the need to develop the teaching and training skills...

  • Monday, 23 March 2020 10:00 AM
  • Wolverhampton, Solvendis Client Centre

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page