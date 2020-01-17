Advancing into Further Education and beyond

Former Engineering Technology student Joe Snelling has successfully progressed onto an apprenticeship with OEM Engineering in Llansamlet.

Joe started at Gower College Swansea on the Bridge Programme, where he stood out for his talent, strong work ethic and mature attitude towards college and his future career.

The Bridge Programme, now known as Advance into Further Education, is aimed at school leavers who are undecided about their future career path.

Joe then joined the full time Level 2 Multi Skilled Engineering Technology group in September 2019, and stood out with the skills he was demonstrating.

“An excellent opportunity came up with OEM, and Joe was the obvious choice,” says Coral Planas, Curriculum Leader for Engineering. “He was employed on our recommendation as a team, and we have received nothing but positive feedback from them. The partnerships that we have with these companies are extremely important.”

Half of the Engineering Technology graduates of 2019 have gained apprenticeships with companies such as TATA Steel, Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems and Real Alloy, and have returned to the College as day release students. Many of these apprenticeships were gained following work experience placements as part of the full time course and due to the teaching team working closely with the College’s Work Based Learning department and local employers.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page