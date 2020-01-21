Hoople Ltd becomes Society for Education and Training Corporate Partner

The Society for Education and Training (SET) are welcoming staff at one of the largest suppliers of training programmes in Herefordshire and one of the county's leading providers of apprenticeships programmes, Hoople Ltd, as SET members.

Hoople has signed a Corporate Partnership with SET - the professional membership body dedicated to teaching staff and trainers working in further education. The collaboration offers employees of Hoople a valuable range of professional development opportunities.



Announcing the partnership, Nick Mather, Chief Operating Officer of Hoople ltd, said:



“We are pleased to join SET as a Corporate Partner. We are committed to developing our employees and believe this partnership will continue to improve outcomes for our learners, considerably benefitting our community and workforce.”



Martin Reid, Director of SET, said:

“Everyone at the Society for Education and Training is proud to welcome Hoople onboard as our latest corporate partner. Corporate Partnership is a positive step that signals a provider’s commitment both to high-quality development for its staff and teaching for its students.



“Our collaboration will see Hoople’s staff provided with access to a host of CPD opportunities, expertise and resources. This will help them strive for excellence in their professional journey by enabling them to study for both Qualified Teacher Learning and Skills status and Advanced Teacher Status.”



As SET members, teaching staff at Hoople will enjoy benefits including:

the opportunity to study for Qualified Teacher Learning and Skills (QTLS) and Advanced Teacher Status (ATS). SET is the only passport to achieving both QTLS and ATS

access to resources, training and teaching tools, research and expert views in further education

access to SET’s online research library

being part of the largest professional network of teachers and trainers in the further education sector, with opportunities to share expertise and experience with their peers

receiving copies of inTuition, the leading journal for practitioners working across further education, vocational teaching and training

entitlement to use SET’s membership grade designations after their names: Associate member (ASET), Member (MSET), or Fellow member (FSET), depending on the level of their teaching qualifications.

Further information about SET Corporate Partnerships can be found on the SET website.

