South Eastern Regional College student named British Education Award Finalist

Details
Lisburn girl, Charlotte Slater, has been named a finalist for a prestigious British Education Award.

Charlotte achieved Triple Distinction Stars in the Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Sport from South Eastern Regional College’s (SERC) Lisburn Campus last summer and is currently in first year of a 3-year BSc in Physiotherapy at the University of East Anglia.

Charlotte said, “I am delighted to have been nominated by my SERC lecturers Colin Atkinson and Alan Simpson a British Education Award (BEA) and am looking forward to attending the ceremony on Thursday 30 January at The Hilton Deansgate, Manchester. It was a surprise to be shortlisted and I am thrilled to be considered.”

The BEAs recognise individual students on a national platform. BEA winners are ambassadors for British Education and the celebrated scholars represent the best that can be achieved through dedication and hard work at school, college university or vocational level. Nominees will be judged on several criteria including grades, extra-curricular activities, community awareness, entrepreneurship as well as overcoming exceptional circumstances and obstacles to achieve success.

Colin Atkinson, Deputy Head of School of Applied Science, Sport and Access to Education at SERC said, “I had no hesitation in nominating Charlotte for this British Education Award as she was an exemplary student and wonderful ambassador for SERC Sport during her time at the College. As one of our Elite Athletes, she successfully combined international sport (fencing, netball and cricket) with her academic studies.

“Sadly, during her final year, Charlotte suffered a tremendous loss with the passing of her Mother. During and following this very difficult time, Charlotte showed unbelievable levels of strength and maturity ensuring that her college work remained on track and delivered to the usual very high standard. We are delighted to see Charlotte continue to excel on her degree course at University of East Anglia."

No stranger to awards, Charlotte was one of 125 students from across the island of Ireland who was awarded full academic financial support for the duration of her third level studies through the 2019 All Ireland Scholarship Awards.  

