American edtech giant Quizlet opens first overseas office in London and announces new content partners, Busuu and Garnet Education

Today, Quizlet, the global learning platform, has unveiled further international growth plans, with the opening of its first overseas office in London.

The new space will be spearheaded by Rahim Hirji, Quizlet’s UK Country Manager. With broad education and edtech experience both in the UK, EMEA and Asia, Rahim will work with partners and organisations such as educational content creators, academic and non-profit groups, and technology, media and lifestyle companies, to offer the best learning tools for students and teachers in the UK and beyond.

Quizlet's London office, its first international hub, will be home to both business and product development roles, with hiring already underway for positions in marketing, business development and software engineering.

With over 50 million monthly active users across 130 countries, learning from 400 million user-generated study sets, Quizlet sees its London presence as key to strengthening its global position, as it aims to deliver on its commitment to provide personalised learning tools to students and teachers around the world.

The platform has also secured two new content partners, in the form of Busuu, the world’s largest community for language learning, and Garnet Education, an independent ELT publisher based in the UK, with over 40 years’ experience. These partners join a growing list of world-class educational content creators and publishers, such as Pearson and Oxford University Press, offering engaging study materials on Quizlet that directly align with textbooks, online courses, exams and certifications.

Rahim Hirji, UK Country Manager for Quizlet, comments: “It is an extremely exciting time for Quizlet to open our first international office here in London and welcome our newest content partners, Busuu and Garnet Education, as we continue to help millions of students and professionals achieve their learning goals. The UK is a huge area of development for us, and we are now perfectly positioned to further support our international users right across Europe and further afield”

Deputy Mayor for Business, Rajesh Agrawal, said:
I’m pleased that Quizlet has chosen London as the home of its first international office. The high-calibre talent in our city’s thriving tech scene clearly shows London is open as a global leader in edtech excellence.”

Nearly half of all GCSE-age students currently use Quizlet to support them in their learning. Beyond providing students with seven study modes (in 18 languages) to help them learn, revise, and test themselves on a plethora of subjects, Quizlet is also relied upon by more than one million teachers worldwide for its activities and collaborative in-classroom game.

