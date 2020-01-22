VR enables students to understand hard to grasp concepts by shrinking them down to the atomic level

MEL Science invites Bett 2020 attendees to immerse themselves in a complete 360^0 virtual reality (VR) experience, as a part of the MEL Virtual Lab. An exciting VR lab experience that allows you to experience chemistry in a completely new and immersive fashion.

MEL Science will be partnering with RedBoxVR at Bett 2020 this year to bring you a cutting-edge VR experience. Visitors to the stand will get a chance to trial the latest innovations by MEL Science. This will include three of their top educational offerings including MEL Chemistry VR, MEL Chemistry and MEL Kids.

Attendees to MEL Science’s stand at Bett 2020, will gain an exclusive look at their incredible virtual reality (VR) chemistry lessons, their exciting experiment kits and their innovative augmented reality powered science boxes.

MEL Chemistry VR enables students to understand hard to grasp concepts in an amazingly visual and immersive environment by shrinking down to the atomic level. Test your knowledge in the interactive makerspaces where you can build your own atoms and molecules. Available at home and for classrooms, MEL Chemistry VR can be found on iOS, Android, Oculus, and Google Daydream.

Reimagined for the 21st century, MEL Chemistry is a subscription-based experiment kit. Every month we send out a package with 2-3 experiments that you can do with your children. No PhD needed here as everything is very neatly laid out with clear instructions and images to guide you along the way. Completely safe and designed for home use, you can spend time having fun while educating your children at the same time. Use the companion app to view the reaction components in VR to gain a deeper understanding beyond the fizz and bang. Aimed for ages 10 and above. MEL Chemistry is also perfect for home-education and science clubs.

A monthly AR-powered science box for children ages 5 and up. MEL Kids lets your children get their hands on a monthly science and technology project. Build cool rockets, crystal screens, cannons, and other amazing engineering wonders. Every kit contains your easy to assemble project, a fun comic book explaining the theme, and an explanatory AR lesson with our mascots Zac and Newt.

Edd Stockwell, Head of Partnerships at MEL Science, said:

“We are incredibly excited for Bett 2020, I believe our products are an important part of the evolution of science education – something that brings a whole new dimension to science learning.

“Please feel free to come over and talk to the MEL Science team, we are looking forward to introducing you to our products – and our friendly team will be on hand to help you trial our VR lessons as well as let you know how to enter our exciting competition.”