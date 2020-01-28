 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Gower College Swansea Students prepare for Forensics skills competition

Details
Hits: 371
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Two Applied Science students from Gower College Swansea are preparing for a regional competition that will put their powers of forensic investigation to the test.

Erin Doek and Leon Harris, who are studying the BTEC Level 3 course at the Tycoch Campus, are the first students from the College to participate in the SkillsCompetitionWales Forensic Science event, which takes place at Coleg Gwent on 31 January.

On the day, Erin and Leon will be up against four other teams faced with a realistic crime scenario to analyse and investigate.

Competitors will be required to complete a Special Property (SPR) forensic examination exercise, demonstrating their ability to maintain integrity and continuity throughout the process, ensuring that appropriate examination techniques and procedures are conducted in accordance with the National Occupational Skills (NOS) competency framework. The competitors will need to be mindful of the rules of evidence, chain of continuity and cross contamination.

“Erin and Leon are working really hard in preparation for this competition, which will be a fantastic opportunity for them to put the skills learned in the lab and the classroom into practice in a real-world setting,” says lecturer Dr Amy Herbert. “They will have to work really well as a team to ensure they meet the brief, and I’m confident they will as they have both expressed a real interest in forensics as a potential career pathway and are looking forward to competing.”

In February, two more Gower College Swansea students will be put through their paces when they take part in the SkillsCompetitionWales Lab Technician competition at Merthyr College

Katelyn Dowdeswell and Iwan Lewis, who are apprentices currently working at Tata Steel, will be faced with a practical task that will likely incorporate experiments, data analysis, analytical laboratory work and the reporting of results which will all need to be carried out in an independent, safe and efficient manner.

Advertisement

SERC Students Save Bird from Storm Brendan
Sector News
SERC Downpatrick Campus students Chloe McCabe (Downpatrick), Dylan Sco
Commitment to #apprentices wins adi Group coveted place in the â€˜100 Best Companies to Work Forâ€™
Sector News
Staff engagement among the best nationally at Birmingham engineering f
Derby College Group Launches Cycling Performance Academy
Sector News
Derby College Group (DCG) has teamed up with the HUUB Ribble junior an

You may also be interested in these articles:

SERC Students Save Bird from Storm Brendan
Sector News
SERC Downpatrick Campus students Chloe McCabe (Downpatrick), Dylan Sco
Commitment to #apprentices wins adi Group coveted place in the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’
Sector News
Staff engagement among the best nationally at Birmingham engineering f
Derby College Group Launches Cycling Performance Academy
Sector News
Derby College Group (DCG) has teamed up with the HUUB Ribble junior an
Leading training provider CT Skills expands across the Midlands
Sector News
Due to continued success, leading training provider CT Skills is offic
Launch of new community approach to tackle student mental health
Sector News
Keele University in Staffordshire has launched a new student mental he
British businesses need temporary visa route to secure skills
Sector News
The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) today published its recommendat
Newbury College open for Career Discovery
Sector News
Local employers looking for fresh talent are teaming up with Newbury C
A question of sport – former student Jason Mohammad returns to Cardiff and Vale College to teach students interview technique
Sector News
TV and radio broadcaster @JasonMohammad has joined forces with @CAVC t
#Edtech pioneer and his revolutionary new company win big at #Bett2020
Sector News
Tony Cann CBE, founder of Learning by Questions (LbQ) and Promethean w
North Kent College pioneer the delivery of the “Maritime Caterer Apprenticeship” in UK to P & O Ferries
Sector News
North Kent College’s National Maritime Training Centre and Culinary
Twenty-one per cent of science and education industry are preparing to leave the UK - and their job - as a result of #Brexit
Sector News
New research by TopCV, the world’s largest CV-writing service, revea
Myfyrwyr yn paratoi ar gyfer cystadleuaeth sgiliau Gwaith Fforensig
Sector News
Mae dau fyfyriwr Gwyddoniaeth Gymhwysol o Goleg Gŵyr Abertawe yn para

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

SERC
SERC has published a new article: SERC Students Save Bird from Storm Brendan 11 hours 59 minutes ago
Stephen Kellie
Stephen Kellie has published a new article: Why You Haven’t Missed the Boat on Apprenticeships After 30 13 hours 1 minute ago
CT Skills
CT Skills has published a new article: Leading training provider CT Skills expands across the Midlands 14 hours 20 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page