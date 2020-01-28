 
Newbury College open for Career Discovery

Local employers looking for fresh talent are teaming up with Newbury College at its first Career Discovery Event on Thursday 06 February 16:00 – 20:00. The event will showcase a wide range of career pathways and demonstrate the working relationships the College has with many local businesses.

Local businesses attending the event are looking to recruit apprentices, share their experiences and discuss how a partnership with the College benefits their business. The College is looking forward to welcoming Vodafone, Generate UK, Donnington Valley Hotel, Diamond Quality Care Services, Marston’s, Field & Hawken, Xtrac Ltd, Norma Group, Berkeley Homes and David Wilson Homes.

Visitors will have the chance to meet the Principal, learn more about Apprenticeships and discover how work experience and Industry placements develop prospects for students. Experienced tutors, careers advisers and local employers will be available to discuss and provide guidance on starting and progressing in your dream career.

Come along to the Career Discovery Event from 16:00 – 20:00 on Thursday 06 February at Newbury College, to explore apprenticeships in a wide range of industries, get real advice on careers, and discover more education options for school leavers and adults.

Register FREE for the Career Discovery Event online at www.newbury-college.ac.uk/careerevent   

