Inaugural Principal’s lunch has a rugby flavour at Gower College Swansea

In the run up to the 2020 Guinness Six Nations Championship, Gower College Swansea invited a group of local business leaders to an exclusive lunch hosted by former rugby international Stuart Davies and special guest James Hook.

Among the attendees were Alan Brayley of AB Glass and Swansea Bay Business Club, Sarah Davies of JCP Solicitors, Martin Morgan of Morgans Hotel, Alun Williams of Swansea Building Society and Terry Edwards of John Weaver Contractors.

“It’s important we maintain our relationships with businesses across South Wales so that we can gather input and perceptions of the changing economic landscape and ensure that our provision remains fit for purpose,” says Principal Mark Jones.

“Exploring the parallels between sport and enterprise was a very interesting exercise and commonalities always come down to preparation, mental and physical strength, resilience, team work and, undoubtedly, inspiring leadership.”

Drawing further on the parallels between leadership on the pitch and in business, the event took place at the College’s Vanilla Pod restaurant which is open to the public and which was recently named by WalesOnline as ‘one of the best little places to eat in Swansea’.

There, they enjoyed a full a la carte menu prepared and served by Catering and Hospitality students, one of whom - Paulina Skoczek - has recently won a place in the WorldSkills Long Squad and is in with a chance of competing in Shanghai in 2021.

“It was a real privilege to show off the Vanilla Pod and the talent and expertise of our students,” adds Stuart Davies, Business Consultant at Gower College Swansea.

“It was also a great opportunity to network, share ideas and – of course - to quiz James Hook about his illustrious career. Having recently announced his retirement and testimonial year, James was a fantastic special guest, reflecting on past glories and challenges, and giving his thoughts on this year’s Championship.”

“This was the first in what will be a series of Principal’s lunches where we hope to bring business leaders closer to the work we are doing as a College to ensure we shape our portfolio appropriately for the future.”

Gower College Swansea is set to host a number of events throughout Apprenticeship Week Wales (3 – 7 February) to raise awareness of their broad portfolio of fully funded learning opportunities.

