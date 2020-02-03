 
Cardiff and Vale College wins national award for its approach to inclusiveness and diversity

Details
Hits: 250
Cardiff and Vale College’s approach to treating everyone with fairness and respect has won it a UK-wide award from the National Centre for Diversity.

CAVC’s commitment to fairness, respect, equality, diversity, inclusion and engagement (FREDIE) was recognised by the National Centre for Diversity at its Annual Awards. The College has also moved from 15th to 12th in the Centre’s UK Top 100 Index.

The Top100 Index is determined by the results of surveys and staff and consumers of organisations that have embarked upon the accreditation with the National Centre for Diversity.

The NCD award recognises the significant work CAVC does within the communities it serves. Specifically, it refers to the College’s REACH+ initiative, which provides a central hub for those learning English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) which has significantly improved delivery of the right courses to the right people and cut waiting lists.

The initial REACH programme was such a success that the Welsh Government has rolled it out across Wales, combined with a ReStart: Refugee Integration project to provide support in a one-stop shop.

Judges also commended CAVC for launching an ESOL Health and Cancer Awareness Resource – a package of educational tools - it offers in partnership with the Velindre Cancer Centre and Public Health Wales.

As the largest provider of ESOL courses in Wales, the College is well placed to reach out to Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) communities across the Capital Region and beyond. Research has found that people from these communities are less likely to take part in national cancer screening programmes and have lower levels of awareness of cancer signs and symptoms and the resource addresses that.

The judges could not pick which initiative to award, so they decided instead to recognise “the fantastic work your organisation is doing to promote FREDIE”.

Cardiff and Vale College Principal Kay Martin said: “We are thrilled to have won this award for our ongoing commitment to ensuring that all of the communities the College serves feel respected and included.

“We are also really pleased that we have, once again, moved up the National Centre for Diversity’s Top 100 Index. Working with the Centre has been a key element of our continuing efforts to promote inclusivity and we look forward to carrying on in partnership with them.”

