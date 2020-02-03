 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Derby chosen as pilot city to launch brand-new Government app designed to encourage and support parental engagement in a variety of languages

Details
Hits: 237
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

BRAND-NEW @SchoolToolkit website and app for parents of primary school pupils in Derby, designed to be a one-stop shop showcasing everything you need to know about school life, is now live..

Believed to be the first of its kind in the UK, the School Toolkit website and app will be translated into five different languages – Polish, Kurdish, Urdu, Slovak and Latvian – and will be promoted in the city to encourage and support parental engagement between home and school.

Parents will be able to find out everything they need to know about their child’s school; from how to apply for a secondary school place to revising for SAT exams. There will also be information on the website and app about fun activities taking place in the city.

Eighteen schools, predominantly in Normanton, Sinfin, Alvaston and Chaddesden, will have access to the website and app, which has been funded by the Department for Education.

Should it be a success in Derby, then there are plans to roll it out nationwide.

Ellen Wilkinson, deputy head teacher at The Bemrose School, is leading the project. She said: “The School Toolkit will be the link between school and home”.

“Some parents do not always have the confidence, maybe through previous experiences they had during their time at school, or a language barrier, to approach their child’s teacher at the start or end of the school day”.

“The School Toolkit website and app will hopefully provide the answer to their question and will be a one-stop shop of information, which will be updated regularly.

“We will cover a variety of subjects from health & well-being to safety. There will also be a community section, where we will share ideas to engage your child when you’re out and about.

“There are parenting tools and websites which are out there, however the School Toolkit is purely Derby-focused. It’s a first of its kind for parents and carers in Derby.”

Kash Khunkhuna is the School Toolkit Project Manager. Her job is to ensure that the website fits the criteria for family engagement and, more importantly, that it works well.

Kash, who works for the Harmony Trust, is also tasked with co-ordinating it from a Derby objective and making the School Toolkit a sustainable model.

She said: “We are really excited to be launching the School Toolkit across Derby.

Advertisement

Teenager climbs the ladder at fire and rescue service thanks to North Wales college
Sector News
A TEENAGER is on the ladder to his dream career as a firefighter thank
Free Career Resources Available for Schools, Colleges & Universities
Sector News
Meet the #GatsbyBenchmarks & #TeachingExcellenceFrameworksDo you w
Celebrating the growing number of people choosing to launch their careers and upskill with apprenticeships
Sector News
Leaders Romans Group (LRG) celebrates #NationalApprenticeshipWeek #NAW

“We have been working hard planning the website and app with School Spider, who are a small business who specialise in supporting primary schools with their website development. We also want to ensure the content is relevant and easy to understand for our parents”.

“Everyone, whatever their background, has similar parental issues and the School Toolkit will aim to provide parents with a ‘go-to’ solution, whether it is about the spellings their child should be practising or key dates for applying for a secondary school place.

“It could be something as simple as reading recommendations for World Book Day or more sensitive issues regarding emotional well-being.

“We felt that, in a world where a huge percentage of us use social media to communicate, we had to create a digital tool which was modern and workable.”

Alex Ellis, director of Manchester-based School Spider, designed the website.

He said: “We don’t usually create bespoke apps for companies but when Kash approached us to build an app which would have the effect which we believe School Toolkit will have, we couldn’t refuse.

“The School Toolkit project is really exciting for us; there is nothing out there like it that delivers such a concise base of information split into easy-to-view subjects for parents.

“We have built it from the ground up and, with the end user in mind, we can’t wait to see the results it has in Derby.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Teenager climbs the ladder at fire and rescue service thanks to North Wales college
Sector News
A TEENAGER is on the ladder to his dream career as a firefighter thank
Free Career Resources Available for Schools, Colleges & Universities
Sector News
Meet the #GatsbyBenchmarks & #TeachingExcellenceFrameworksDo you w
WestKing student Beth bags Bronze in global chef competition
Sector News
In an amazing performance on Sunday 2 February, 18-year-old Beth Colli
Union announces 14 strike days at 74 UK universities in February and March
Sector News
Seventy-four UK universities* will be hit with 14 days of strike actio
Celebrating the growing number of people choosing to launch their careers and upskill with apprenticeships
Sector News
Leaders Romans Group (LRG) celebrates #NationalApprenticeshipWeek #NAW
Why should we be teaching kids to code?
Sector News
Our world is constantly embracing new technologies as well as our educ
Cambridge Regional College is in the top 10 Further Education colleges in England
Sector News
Cambridge Regional College is in the top 10 in a newly published leagu
Barnsley Sports Academy crowned champions
Sector News
Barnsley Sports Academy have been crowned champions of the English Col
UK parents start to back apprenticeships
Sector News
#Get2020Vision - New research from QA for #NationalApprenticeshipWeek
Creating the next generation of professionals through apprenticeship provision
Sector News
In support of #NationalApprenticeshipWeek #NAW2020, and in line with t
Office for Students awards funding to support University Mental Health Charter
Sector News
Today (3 Feb) the @OfficeStudents has announced £95,000 in funding aw
Are you the next Yasmin? The hunt for Plymouth’s star #apprentice begins!
Sector News
The search for Plymouth’s next star apprentice has begun – where

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page