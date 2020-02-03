 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Barnsley Sports Academy crowned champions

Details
Hits: 160
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Barnsley College footballers celebrate being crowned champions.

Barnsley Sports Academy have been crowned champions of the English Colleges Football Association Premier Men's Group C.

The team excelled throughout the season under the guidance of Barnsley College’s Performance and Athlete Development Coach, Luke Forgione, winning nine of their eleven games.

Pre-season preparation helped the students get match fit, organised, and form a team bond as they competed in friendly games against professional football clubs, setting the tone for the season ahead.

Jordan Stacey, a Sport student and captain of the football team, said: “I can’t speak highly enough about how close everyone is, so this is superb and reward for everyone’s hard work. It’s been a real team effort and I’m happy that we stuck together and played our game.”

Luke added: “I’m delighted with the way things have gone, in what has been a very demanding season. It’s been a magnificent effort from every player involved, each one showed resilience and strength throughout the season. We have a young and hungry squad which will grow as a group and develop in the next couple of years.”

Barnsley College’s Sports Academy is open to talented sports students on any College course.

Advertisement

Teenager climbs the ladder at fire and rescue service thanks to North Wales college
Sector News
A TEENAGER is on the ladder to his dream career as a firefighter thank
Free Career Resources Available for Schools, Colleges & Universities
Sector News
Meet the #GatsbyBenchmarks & #TeachingExcellenceFrameworksDo you w
Celebrating the growing number of people choosing to launch their careers and upskill with apprenticeships
Sector News
Leaders Romans Group (LRG) celebrates #NationalApprenticeshipWeek #NAW

You may also be interested in these articles:

Teenager climbs the ladder at fire and rescue service thanks to North Wales college
Sector News
A TEENAGER is on the ladder to his dream career as a firefighter thank
Free Career Resources Available for Schools, Colleges & Universities
Sector News
Meet the #GatsbyBenchmarks & #TeachingExcellenceFrameworksDo you w
WestKing student Beth bags Bronze in global chef competition
Sector News
In an amazing performance on Sunday 2 February, 18-year-old Beth Colli
Union announces 14 strike days at 74 UK universities in February and March
Sector News
Seventy-four UK universities* will be hit with 14 days of strike actio
Celebrating the growing number of people choosing to launch their careers and upskill with apprenticeships
Sector News
Leaders Romans Group (LRG) celebrates #NationalApprenticeshipWeek #NAW
Why should we be teaching kids to code?
Sector News
Our world is constantly embracing new technologies as well as our educ
Cambridge Regional College is in the top 10 Further Education colleges in England
Sector News
Cambridge Regional College is in the top 10 in a newly published leagu
UK parents start to back apprenticeships
Sector News
#Get2020Vision - New research from QA for #NationalApprenticeshipWeek
Creating the next generation of professionals through apprenticeship provision
Sector News
In support of #NationalApprenticeshipWeek #NAW2020, and in line with t
Apprenticeships are voted the ‘best career route’ by UK managers and parents for the first time
Sector News
In celebration of #NationalApprenticeshipWeek #NAW2020, @AVADOlearning
Office for Students awards funding to support University Mental Health Charter
Sector News
Today (3 Feb) the @OfficeStudents has announced £95,000 in funding aw
Are you the next Yasmin? The hunt for Plymouth’s star #apprentice begins!
Sector News
The search for Plymouth’s next star apprentice has begun – where

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page