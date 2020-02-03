 
WestKing student Beth bags Bronze in global chef competition

In an amazing performance on Sunday 2 February, 18-year-old Beth Collings, a 3rd year Professional Chef Diploma student at Westminster Kingsway College, beat off strong competition from 59 other young chefs from around the world, to win the Bronze award at the prestigious Young Chef Olympiad in India.

Now in its sixth year, the 2020 Young Chef Olympiad was a truly global affair which pitted young chefs from 60 countries against each other in a series of timed cook-offs. Beth battled brilliantly through two rounds to reach the final in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata.

Beth commutes to her course at Westminster Kingsway College all the way from Brighton every day and had been planning and practising for the Olympiad since November.

Photo of Beth Collings, Culinary student

Beth has been mentored throughout by college Chef Lecturer Chris Basten, who accompanied her to India for the competition. Very well done to both Beth and Chris for their achievement!

