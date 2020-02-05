South Eastern Regional College Upskill Colleges With Cyber Ops Training

Representatives from all Northern Ireland’s FE Colleges were present for some Cyber Ops training organised by the Digital IT Hub Coordinator Eammon Brankin and hosted at South Eastern Regional College (SERC).

The training delivered by SERC’s Richard Sittlington gave participants a greater understanding of cyber security, a growing industry predicted to be among the twenty most in demand IT roles for the next decade.

