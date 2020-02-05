Secure Additional College Funding Today from The Weldability Sif Foundation

Registered charity, The Weldability Sif Foundation, provides bursary and matched funding to technical schools and colleges offering Level 1 and 2 Welder Skills Training with EAL/Weldability Sif Courses Enquire about assistance with course promotion, centredevelopment and stake holder funding at our website below.
Financial support for Weldability Sif welding studios
Co-funding welding studios to provide facilities which are equipped with the latest learning technology and are able to offer a progressive range of qualifications. More than 30 colleges have already developed a Weldability Sif welding Studio, made possible by Foundation matched funding.
Cutting-edge training tools
Our Welding and Fabrication eLearning software and VirtuWeld range of welding simulators familiarises learners with welding safety prior to entering the workshop and is proven to increase levels of engagement, attainment and retention of welding skills.
Financial support for weldability Sif welding studios
Co-funding welding studios to provide facilities which are equipped with the latest learning technology and are able to offer a progressive range of qualifications. More than 30 colleges have already developed a Weldability Sif welding Studio, made possible by Foundation matched funding.
Advertisement
How to resolve AdBlock issue?
You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk
The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.
Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.
FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.