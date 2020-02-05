 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Nearly half of sixth form and college students feel 'pressure' to go to university

Details
Hits: 216
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Research polling 189 youngsters in further education found just shy of two-fifths would even feel like a ‘failure’ if they didn’t progress to uni to study.

And a third don’t feel they have a choice on whether they progress to higher education if they want to be deemed successful.

More than a third don’t think their parents would be completely supportive if they were to choose an apprenticeship over university studies.

The research, commissioned by IBM, found 47 per cent aren’t aware of the option to pursue a degree apprenticeship – completing a degree and working simultaneously - instead of going to university.

And just one in 10 could confidently name companies which could offer them apprenticeship opportunities to further their knowledge while earning a salary.

Jenny Taylor, IBM’s UK foundation leader, said:

“It can be hard to know what you want to do when you're young, or even when you’re older - your passions can change, and it might mean you want to change careers altogether.”

“Young people either fail to receive the correct information on the routes available to them, or are presented with so much that it can become overwhelming.”

“There are different ways to get into the same career path – it just depends on what’s right for you and this does not always mean university.”

The research also surveyed 698 graduates and found 65 per cent admit to having regrets about going to university.

More than a fifth don’t feel they ‘got ahead’ of their peers by doing a degree, and 23 per cent chose a subject unrelated to the career they are now in.

A third regret their higher education studies because of how much it cost, and 17 per cent have qualms because they didn’t enjoy their experience.

It also emerged nearly a fifth of graduates don’t think their parents would have been supportive if they opted for the apprenticeship route over a university degree.

Additional research of 1000 parents of children currently in education also found nearly four in 10 wouldn’t be completely supportive if their offspring opted for an apprenticeship over university.

In fact, 57 per cent of mums and dads weren’t aware of the option of a degree apprenticeship, and seven in 10 confessed they can’t confidently name five companies that would offer apprenticeships.

More than a quarter of parents don’t think you’ll be paid as much without a degree.

Advertisement

Digital sector worth more than Â£400 million a day to UK economy
Sector News
New statistics show growth of UK tech sectorDigital sector contributed
Sparsholt College, home of The National Zoo Academy, celebrates #NationalApprenticeshipWeek with new Zookeeper and Aquarist apprenticeship
Sector News
Sparsholt College, home of The National Zoo Academy and 16 years of ex
English and Maths GCSE Resit Success at West Kent College
Sector News
West Kent College is celebrating some excellent results in its GCSE re

And 35 per cent believe it is an expectation to go to university.

It also emerged that following graduation and getting onto the career ladder, 44 per cent of graduates discovered there were alternative routes to get into the profession they ended up in, as opposed to university.

Yet 32 per cent believe people are more inclined to do a degree because they think it gives you skills you can ONLY get from higher education studies - while 47 per cent think it looks better on a job application.

A third said you won’t get paid as much when you enter the world of work without a degree, and 16 per cent even think you won’t learn how to be independent unless you study at university.

The study, conducted via OnePoll, also found as many as 45 per cent of sixth form and college students have no idea what they want to pursue as a career.

And of those who have thoughts on the profession they want to pursue, one in six aren’t sure what route to take in order to achieve their goals.

Half are under the impression their chosen career path requires a university degree, yet 44 per cent don't know of the career prospects available through apprenticeships.

Jenny Taylor of IBM added:

“Apprenticeships have proven incredibly effective for companies trying to bridge the skills gap and equip the future workforce with the right skills in a world of digital innovation.”

“The landscape of work has fundamentally changed even in the last few years.

"Apprentices gain the relevant qualifications that equip them for the jobs of the future that require new skills; a huge opportunity for those who may prefer vocational training to traditional education alone.”

“As technological progress accelerates and university costs continue to rise, it is time to banish the apprenticeship stigma, and present the workforce of tomorrow with more than one option for their future.”

“Here at IBM, our apprenticeship programme has proven a key part in building the next generation of technical specialists and leaders in the business.

"As our programme enters its tenth year, we are proud to continue welcoming fresh talent into IBM and securing our own workforce of the future.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Digital sector worth more than £400 million a day to UK economy
Sector News
New statistics show growth of UK tech sectorDigital sector contributed
Sparsholt College, home of The National Zoo Academy, celebrates #NationalApprenticeshipWeek with new Zookeeper and Aquarist apprenticeship
Sector News
Sparsholt College, home of The National Zoo Academy and 16 years of ex
English and Maths GCSE Resit Success at West Kent College
Sector News
West Kent College is celebrating some excellent results in its GCSE re
Education leader meets Prime Minister to reinforce the importance of skills and training
Sector News
Education leader, @EllenThinnesen, was invited to meet with the Prime
Outstanding for a generation: Peter Symonds College celebrates another impressive Ofsted inspection
Sector News
Students and staff at Peter Symonds College are celebrating the result
End-Point Assessment taking a predominant place in this year’s #NationalApprenticeshipWeek
Sector News
Around this time last year, the Government launched its #FireItUp camp
Access Creative College to offer Apprenticeships as part of new joint venture with NCCI Ltd
Sector News
Access Creative College has begun a joint venture partnership with the
North East Apprentices Cook Up a Storm for National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
Apprentices from across the North East had to rise to the occasion dur
Coveted Green Gown Award for Exeter College Student
Sector News
Exeter College student Scott Stephens has been awarded a prestigious G
Construction apprenticeships lead to a well-paid career
Sector News
Tradespeople can earn more than £50,000 a year, according to new rese
Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe yn cael ei ystyried ar gyfer gwobrau cyfrifeg
Sector News
Mae Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi cyrraedd y rhestr fer mewn pedwar catego
Horticultural Apprenticeship Scheme Thrives at Beaulieu
Sector News
Beaulieu, Chelmsford’s vibrant new district being developed by Count

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page