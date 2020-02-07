 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Apprenticeship Roadshow Inspires Next Generation

Details
Hits: 78
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A roadshow organised by Derby College Group @derbycollege (DCG) has toured several local schools to raise awareness about apprenticeship opportunities available to young people.

The apprenticeship team visiting schools such as Murray Park in Mickleover, Merrill Academy in Alvaston and St John Houghton in Ilkeston to highlight the wide range of skills training and careers available.

DCG also hosted sessions at The Roundhouse and Ilkeston Community College as well as attending events across the region to advertise vacancies and offer individual advice and guidance.

School pupils were also encouraged to attend DCG’s apprenticeship information evening which will be held at The Roundhouse in Pride Park on Thursday March 12 between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

The event will be attended by local employers advertising their latest apprenticeship opportunities and young people and adults alike can register for future vacancies.

DCG Director of Apprenticeships and Work-based Learning Lisa Simpson said: “This year’s National Apprenticeship Week has celebrated diversity – both in terms of individuals benefiting from apprenticeships the programmes and the companies that offer the chance to earn whilst you learn.

“The theme ‘Look Beyond’ reflects our desire to ensure apprenticeships open many doors to young people as well as meet the needs of local businesses.

“We were keen to raise awareness of apprenticeships during the week and then give everyone enough notice to come to our information evening on March 12 - hopefully with a clearer idea of their future goals.”

For more information about apprenticeships and current vacancies, please visit https://www.derby-college.ac.uk/apprenticeships-earn-learn

 

 

Advertisement

Â£21m Coleg Cambria development will transform education in north east Wales
Sector News
THE Â£21million redevelopment of @colegcambria Yale will transform edu
Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe yn croesawuâ€™r Arglwydd Faer
Sector News
Roedd grÅµp o fyfyrwyr Sgiliau Bywâ€™n Annibynnol wedi cael sesiwn hol
Gower College Swansea welcomes Lord Mayor
Sector News
A group of Independent Living Skills (ILS) students had a Q&A sess

You may also be interested in these articles:

£21m Coleg Cambria development will transform education in north east Wales
Sector News
THE £21million redevelopment of @colegcambria Yale will transform edu
Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe yn croesawu’r Arglwydd Faer
Sector News
Roedd grŵp o fyfyrwyr Sgiliau Byw’n Annibynnol wedi cael sesiwn hol
Gower College Swansea welcomes Lord Mayor
Sector News
A group of Independent Living Skills (ILS) students had a Q&A sess
HSDC celebrates National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
#NAW2020 (National Apprenticeship Week) celebrations got off to a flyi
Edge Foundation appoints new Head of Communications
Sector News
Edge Foundation, the independent charity that champions a broad and ba
Tackling inequality one word at a time – experts put spotlight on language development in Arabic speaking countries
Sector News
A new project is to help identify preschoolers in Lebanon, Egypt, Jord
College alumnus is Baker of the Year finalist
Sector News
A gifted former @BarkingCollege student is continuing her winning stre
Students shine in Carpentry and Construction competitions
Sector News
Competitions for students to showcase their skills and get advice from
FutureLearn to deliver online training element for new T Levels
Sector News
FutureLearn partners with the Education and Training Foundation (ETF)
Northumbria University community come together to make waves in student mental health sporting challenge
Sector News
​Northumbria staff, students and alumni have set themselves an ambit
75% of young people would consider an apprenticeship in the hope of future-proofing their careers
Sector News
GEN Z ASPIRES TO SAVE THE WORLD: YOUNG BRITS WANT TO FOLLOW IN THE FOO
NEU backs #PauseOfsted campaign
Sector News
Today, the core group of the Headteachers’ Roundtable agreed to form

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page