A group of Independent Living Skills (ILS) students had a Q&A session with the Lord Mayor of Swansea, Cllr Peter Black, on Wednesday 5 February.

The Lord Mayor discussed his role with the enthusiastic learners, including his day to day tasks and his personal highlights, such as awarding Alun Wyn Jones with the Freedom of the City and welcoming the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Mumbles the previous day.

