Blended Learning Quality Assurance Framework Toolkit by eLearning Marketplace

Details
Hits: 431
Blended Learning Quality Assurance Framework Toolkit by @carolynplewis @elearningmarket

The Blended Learning Quality Assurance Framework has been by written by Carolyn Lewis, Managing Director of eLearning Marketplace, who has been working in the field of learning technologies and quality assurance of training, particularly blended learning in adult education, for over 30 years. Carolyn has drawn on her  experience managing the JISC government funded remit to support work based learning providers in the UK with their use of learning technologies, her experience as a City and Guilds EQA, the expertise of many other experienced practitioners, awarding organisations and Ofsted feedback to develop a very comprehensive framework.

This tool provides you with a broad framework to assess the quality of blended learning in a variety of adult education settings, with the aim of supporting the creation of your own strategy for quality assuring blended learning.

The tool is in four sections:

  1. Blended Learning
  2. Online Content
  3. Compliance
  4. Action Plan

The toolkit is downloadable HERE in Microsoft Office format so that it can be branded and edited to meet your organisations requirements.

