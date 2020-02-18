 
Theatr Genedlaethol celebrates Apprenticeship Week with schools

Details
@TheatrGenCymru is proud to have been part of Apprenticeship Week Wales this February. The week-long celebrations showcased the excellent opportunities that apprenticeships offer to young people and employers in Wales.

As a national company, it has also been an excellent opportunity for Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru to demonstrate the many benefits of pursuing an apprenticeship in the arts and the wide variety of jobs available in theatre. 

The company embarked on two workshops at schools in South East Wales; one at Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Llangynwyd, Maesteg and the other at Bryntirion Comprehensive School, Bridgend. The workshops offered the pupils opportunities to learn about the benefits of being an apprentice by hearing from Morgan James, a former Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru apprentice.

Nia Jones, pupil at Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Llangynwyd said:

“Before today, I hadn’t considered an apprenticeship, but after learning about everything today, I would like to look at that option.”

The workshop was also hands on with opportunities for pupils to experiment with sound equipment. Led by Angharad Mair Davies, Head of Production at Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru and the composer and sound designer, Dan Lawrence, pupils from years 9 to 12 enjoyed the opportunity to create a scene by recording their voices and adding sound effects. According to Nia Jones, a year 11 pupil at Ysgol Gyfun Llangynwyd, the workshop was “inspirational” and Nia – like many of her fellow pupils – is now considering taking up an apprenticeship.  

Elliot Phipps, pupil at Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Llangynwyd said:

“After today’s workshop I’ve decided that I really do want to do an apprenticeship.”

Rhian A. Davies, Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru’s Executive Producer, said:

“We’re delighted to have taken part in Apprenticeship Week Wales for the first time via brokerage with Arts & Business Wales. This was a new cross sector partnership for us and an important one as developing the sector and nurturing the next generation of Welsh talent is at the heart of our work. We’re grateful for the opportunity to support Welsh Government’s Apprenticeship Week Wales as part of our vision to be proactive in raising awareness of work opportunities, work experience pathways and supporting skills development within the creative sector.” 

