New immigration policy threatens to cut businesses off to vital skills

The government has announced details of the immigration system that is to come into force on 1 January.

Under the plan, people considered ‘low skilled’ will be unable to come to the UK for work. People who wish to come to the UK to work will be required to speak English and have a job offer with a salary of £25,600 or more with few exceptions.

The news comes as ONS labour market figures show a rise in job vacancies for the first time in a year. The REC’s JobsOutlook survey showed almost half (49%) of employers expected to find a shortage of workers. Skills shortages are especially severe among lower paid jobs such as carers, drivers, and agricultural workers.

Commenting on today’s announcement from the Home Office regarding the UK's new points-based immigration system will work:

Tom Hadley, Director of Policy at the Recruitment & Employment Confederation, said:

“Skills and staff shortages are one of the biggest challenges facing the UK economy. Roles in sectors as diverse as social care, hospitality and construction are already hard to fill which is why we need an evidence-based immigration policy that reflects the needs of employers.

“Jobs the government considers ‘low-skilled’ are vital to wellbeing and business growth. The announcement threatens shut out the people we need to provide services the public rely on. This would increase the likelihood of illegal working and exploitation. In the US, more than half of farmworkers and 15% of construction workers are unauthorized. Nobody wants the UK to be in this position due to the lack of an official low-skilled immigration route where vulnerable workers will suffer.

“We need access to workers that can help us look after the elderly, build homes and keep the economy strong. Employers ask that there is a temporary visa route for businesses to recruit the essential skills they need at all pay and skill levels.”

Chief Executive of the Federation of Master Builders (FMB), Brian Berry, said:

"If we are to have an infrastructure revolution and build a million new homes over the next five years, we will need to have an immigration system that allows for key construction workers of all skill levels to come UK. of all skill levels. Today’s announcement that there will no longer be a route for “low skill” workers to come to the U.K. after next year will hamper the construction industry’s capacity to deliver on key projects."

"We will need general labourers as much as architects or surveyors. They are a core part of the construction industry and it’s simply unrealistic to assume the domestic workforce will fill this gap in the next nine months.”

Carolyn Fairbairn, CBI Director-General, said: “Getting a new immigration system right on day one will be critical for economic growth and the UK’s global reputation as it forges a new path outside the EU. “Firms recognise and accept that freedom of movement is ending, and have sought a system that is both open and controlled, valuing people’s contribution beyond their salary while retaining public confidence. “Several aspects of the new system will be welcomed by business, particularly abolishing the cap on skilled visas, introducing a new post-study work visa for overseas students, and reducing the minimum salary threshold from £30,000. “Nonetheless, in some sectors firms will be left wondering how they will recruit the people needed to run their businesses. With already low unemployment, firms in care, construction, hospitality, food and drink could be most affected. “Firms know that hiring from overseas and investing in the skills of their workforce and new technologies is not an ‘either or’ choice - both are needed to drive the economy forward. “So careful implementation across all UK nations and regions will be required. A regularly reviewed shortage occupations list, with promises of further flexibility, will be vital for the effectiveness of the new system. Above all, the government must work with employers and employees - especially smaller firms - to ensure they have the time to adapt to new policies and practices.” Marcia Longdon, Immigration Partner at Kingsley Napley LLP, says: “Today’s immigration announcement has been long anticipated. For some employers, for example in the City, not much will actually change and in fact things have been simplified. It will be welcome that, as promised, the prior advertisement requirement to test that there are no resident workers who can do the job and the cap have gone. However, given that European nationals will require sponsorship, it will be the costs and formally having to apply for a visa which will be more onerous. For others in the care home, construction and hospitality sectors for example, there will be a much greater impact as they are not being considered in the document. Given that such industries were largely supported by EU nationals, the new system is likely to be a real issue. “Regardless of sector, it will be critical for those without a sponsor license to apply for one as soon as possible and we can expect the Home Office to be overwhelmed with a surge of applications as employers gear up to cope with the new system. What is clear is that companies across the board will need to be more prudent in future about their people & talent planning and there will be a huge cost implication for those recruiting from overseas and administrating visas from next year.”