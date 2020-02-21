 
Cardiff and Vale College's Ieuan tastes sweet success, winning Best Dessert at the culinary olympics

CAVC Chef Lecturer John Crockett and Ieuan Jones

Ieuan Jones, a Hospitality student at Cardiff and Vale College, has proved himself to be one of the best chef learners in the world by winning Best Dessert Creation at the Young Chef Olympiad.

The 17-year-old from Newport represented Wales, competing against other young chefs from across 55 countries in the international contest which is held annually in India. His pear bourdalou with sauce anglaise was deemed by the judges to be the Best Dessert Creation overall.

“I was very proud to represent my country and I’m very happy with this achievement,” Ieuan said. “Going to the Young Chef Olympiad was definitely a life-changing experience – I got to see a different side of the world.

“I’ve never been to India before and it was good to open my eyes to different styles of cuisine out there. It was one of the best things I have ever done in my life so far.”

Ieuan, who was mentored by CAVC Chef Lecturer John Crockett who joined him in India, believes the experience has given him even more drive to succeed in his chosen career in hospitality.

“It has definitely helped me,” Ieuan said. “It has made me want to strive to be far better in future and made me want to make a name for myself and be recognised in the industry.”

Cardiff and Vale College Principal Kay Martin said: “We are all so proud of Ieuan – he went up against some of the best young chefs in the world and won an award! That is an amazing achievement and I am sure the experience will prove extremely beneficial for him.

“Winning Best Dessert Creation at the Young Chef Olympiad is not only testament to Ieuan’s hard work and determination, but also to the support he has received from the CAVC Hospitality and Catering department and from his mentor John Crockett so I am very thankful to all of them.”

